Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? February 2023 Week 1
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,571
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? February 2023 Week 1


The first day of February have been a bit slow for Transformers sightings this time. We have new Transformers EarthSpark toys in Colombia and New Zealand and the new G1 Starscream reissue in Puerto Rico. EarthSpark Wave 1 Deluxe &#038; 1-Step Flip Changers In Colombia*?*Via Transformers Custom Colombia Facebook group*we can report that EarthSpark Deluxe Bumblebee, Megatron and Twitch and 1-Step Wheeljack, Bumblebee and Optimus Prime have been spotted at*Pepe ganga Santa Fe Bogota. EarthSpark Wave 1 Deluxe &#038; Tacticons In New Zealand*?*2005 Boards member*Vaguely Heroic*found EarthSpark*Bumblebee, Megatron and Twitch and Tacticons Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? February 2023 Week 1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:50 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.