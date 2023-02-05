The first day of February have been a bit slow for Transformers sightings this time. We have new Transformers EarthSpark toys in Colombia and New Zealand and the new G1 Starscream reissue in Puerto Rico. EarthSpark Wave 1 Deluxe & 1-Step Flip Changers In Colombia
*?*Via Transformers Custom Colombia Facebook group
*we can report that EarthSpark Deluxe Bumblebee, Megatron and Twitch and 1-Step Wheeljack, Bumblebee and Optimus Prime have been spotted at*Pepe ganga Santa Fe Bogota. EarthSpark Wave 1 Deluxe & Tacticons In New Zealand
*?*2005 Boards member*Vaguely Heroic*found EarthSpark*Bumblebee, Megatron and Twitch and Tacticons Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron » Continue Reading.
