Transformers Earthrise Thundercraker & Skywarp 2-Pack Found At Target



Attention Earthrise collectors! 2005 Boards member*Verkk*is gving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Earthrise Thundercraker & Skywarp 2-Pack has been found at Target. The new Voyager Earthrise Seekers 2-pack was found at Target in Fremont, California. Remember that this pack is sold as a Target exclusive in the US, so you may dash to your nearest store to try to grab them for your collection. Hunt safe and take care.



