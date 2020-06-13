|
Transformers Earthrise Thundercraker & Skywarp 2-Pack Found At Target
Attention Earthrise collectors! 2005 Boards member*Verkk*is gving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Earthrise Thundercraker & Skywarp 2-Pack has been found at Target. The new Voyager Earthrise Seekers 2-pack was found at Target in Fremont, California. Remember that this pack is sold as a Target exclusive in the US, so you may dash to your nearest store to try to grab them for your collection. Hunt safe and take care.
The post Transformers Earthrise Thundercraker & Skywarp 2-Pack Found At Target
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca