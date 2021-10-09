Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,271

Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Dinobot Sludge Found At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*ApocalypseThruster for sharing in our boards, photographic proof of his sighting of the new Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Dinobot Sludge Found at US Retail. This is another entry in our unexpected Cyberverse sightings. Sludge is a completely new mold featuring the “Energon Armor” gimmick of the Ultra class toys. It was found at a Ross store*Ross in College Grove Drive, California. Happy hunting!



