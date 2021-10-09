|
Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Dinobot Sludge Found At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*ApocalypseThruster for sharing in our boards, photographic proof of his sighting of the new Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Dinobot Sludge Found at US Retail. This is another entry in our unexpected Cyberverse sightings. Sludge is a completely new mold featuring the “Energon Armor” gimmick of the Ultra class toys. It was found at a Ross store*Ross in College Grove Drive, California. Happy hunting!
