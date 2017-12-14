Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,393
New Images Of Studio Series Optimus Prime, Ratchet, Crowbar And Starscream


Thanks to Facebook User ??? (NSFW), we now have additional images of several upcoming figures from the Studio Series line. The new images feature movieverse Optimus Prime, Ratchet, Crowbar and Starscream. Though we’ve [barely] seen Optimus and Starscream before, this is our first proper look at their toy molds. Voyager Optimus seems to be a brand new mold with brand new parts. Fans will be happy to know that Starscream comes with both the missiles and the buzzsaw. We are also treated with our very first look at Ratchet and Crowbar which seems to be Deluxe Class retools &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Images Of Studio Series Optimus Prime, Ratchet, Crowbar And Starscream appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
