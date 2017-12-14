Thanks to Facebook User ???
(NSFW), we now have additional images of several upcoming figures from the Studio Series line. The new images feature movieverse Optimus Prime, Ratchet, Crowbar and Starscream. Though we’ve [barely] seen
Optimus and Starscream before, this is our first proper look at their toy molds. Voyager Optimus seems to be a brand new mold with brand new parts. Fans will be happy to know that Starscream comes with both the missiles and the buzzsaw. We are also treated with our very first look at Ratchet and Crowbar which seems to be Deluxe Class retools » Continue Reading.
