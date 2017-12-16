Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro Adds New Transformers Resources To ToyBox Tools Initiative
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,393
Hasbro Adds New Transformers Resources To ToyBox Tools Initiative


Hasbro has added several new resources to their ToyBox Tools initiative, featuring brands such as Transformers, My Little Pony and Baby Alive. ToyBox Tools was created in collaboration with The Autism Project to help make play more accessible to children with developmental disabilities. ToyBox Tools is a collection of resources for parents, teachers and caregivers to help them engage children in the joy of play. Were thrilled that Hasbro realized that for many children, play doesnt come naturally, and initiated this solution thats helping so many families, said Joanne Quinn, Executive Director of The Autism Project. This program is spreading &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Adds New Transformers Resources To ToyBox Tools Initiative appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Wing Saber Hasbro complete
Transformers
IRONHIDE G1 MINT IN BOX NO FLAP CREASE STICKERS UNAPPLIED 100% COMPLETE RUB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:34 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.