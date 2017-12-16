Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,393

Hasbro Adds New Transformers Resources To ToyBox Tools Initiative



Hasbro has added several new resources to their ToyBox Tools initiative, featuring brands such as Transformers, My Little Pony and Baby Alive. ToyBox Tools was created in collaboration with The Autism Project to help make play more accessible to children with developmental disabilities. ToyBox Tools is a collection of resources for parents, teachers and caregivers to help them engage children in the joy of play. Were thrilled that Hasbro realized that for many children, play doesnt come naturally, and initiated this solution thats helping so many families, said Joanne Quinn, Executive Director of The Autism Project. This program is spreading



The post







More... Hasbro has added several new resources to their ToyBox Tools initiative, featuring brands such as Transformers, My Little Pony and Baby Alive. ToyBox Tools was created in collaboration with The Autism Project to help make play more accessible to children with developmental disabilities. ToyBox Tools is a collection of resources for parents, teachers and caregivers to help them engage children in the joy of play. Were thrilled that Hasbro realized that for many children, play doesnt come naturally, and initiated this solution thats helping so many families, said Joanne Quinn, Executive Director of The Autism Project. This program is spreading » Continue Reading. The post Hasbro Adds New Transformers Resources To ToyBox Tools Initiative appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________