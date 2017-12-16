Hasbro has added several new resources to their ToyBox Tools initiative, featuring brands such as Transformers, My Little Pony and Baby Alive. ToyBox Tools was created in collaboration with The Autism Project to help make play more accessible to children with developmental disabilities. ToyBox Tools is a collection of resources for parents, teachers and caregivers to help them engage children in the joy of play. Were thrilled that Hasbro realized that for many children, play doesnt come naturally, and initiated this solution thats helping so many families, said Joanne Quinn, Executive Director of The Autism Project. This program is spreading » Continue Reading.
