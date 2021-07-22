|
ThreeZero MDLX Megatron and Rodimus Prime Teased
ThreeZero have shared out a new video highlighting the features of MDLX Bumblebee.* The MDLX line is a new size class and price point for ThreeZero.* The largest and first offerings were Premium Scale and were in the 15 inch range, all varying.* Then came DLX which shrunk things down, giving us 8-10 inch scale at a lower price point. Now there is MDLX which is even smaller, and at an even lower price point.* Bumblebee and Optimus Prime
have been shown, both with modern re-interpretations of the G1 aesthetic.** Today we have two more via teases » Continue Reading.
