Super_Megatron
ThreeZero MDLX Megatron and Rodimus Prime Teased


ThreeZero have shared out a new video highlighting the features of MDLX Bumblebee.* The MDLX line is a new size class and price point for ThreeZero.* The largest and first offerings were Premium Scale and were in the 15 inch range, all varying.* Then came DLX which shrunk things down, giving us 8-10 inch scale at a lower price point. Now there is MDLX which is even smaller, and at an even lower price point.* Bumblebee and Optimus Prime have been shown, both with modern re-interpretations of the G1 aesthetic.** Today we have two more via teases &#187; Continue Reading.

The post ThreeZero MDLX Megatron and Rodimus Prime Teased appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



