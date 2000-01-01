Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:47 AM   #1
Mcprime
Bumble buddy
Mcprime's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Saskatchewan
Posts: 66
My 2018 sale!
Shipping is $15.50 inside Canada. PayPal preferred payment (friends n fam. )
Complete unless otherwise noted.
Contact me for any additional pics or questions.

Need to clear out some space for upcoming studio series figs.

All power of the prime figures come with boxes and instructions etc.

Blanket pricing:
$8 for deluxes
$15 for voyagers

Potp:
Slog
Swoop
Dredwind
Grimlock
Starscream

Movie line:
RotF starscream
Scorn
Strafe (no crossbow or arrow) sealed package
Slug (missing one sword)


Movie line customs:

dotm Ironhide (custom painted and additional weapons)

Leader grimlock ($5 with purchase of any two movie Dinos)

Tlk hotrod - added knee caps and a few paint apps via gundam markers.

Hftd battle blades Optimus (Very small pier of plastic missing near window. Picked this up second hand so not too sure what happened.)
Last edited by Mcprime; Today at 09:58 AM.
