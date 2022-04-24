Third week of April seems to be a bit active in sightings so far. The Cybertron Battlers action figures have been spotted in Chile, all new Legacy classes (but Leader) have hit shelves in Malaysia, Authentics toys in Mexico, Legacy Galvatron and new Studio Series in Peru and the new Legacy Beast Wars redecos in Singapore. Transformers Cybertron Battlers In Chile ?
*2005 Boards member Lapin*found these simple and economic Evergreen action figures at Tottus in Mall Plaza Alameda (Estaci?n Central, Santiago). Legacy Wave 1 Core, Deluxe & Voyager In Malaysia ?
*2005 Boards member*[Wing_Saber-X]*found a rain of Legacy toys » Continue Reading.
