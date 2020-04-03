Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,229
Cang Toys Cy-Mini-06 Rhimini (Legends Scale G1 Heastrong) Gray Prototype


Third party company*Cang Toys*have revealed, via their*Weibo account, images of the gray prototype of their new Cy-Mini-06 Rhimini (Legends Scale G1 Heastrong). While Cang Toys is already working on their own*Masterpiece scaled*Predacons, they also revealed a new version for the Legends scale market. This take on G1 Tantrum brings us a very*interesting design, stylized for sure but still recognizable as the classic G1 character. We have images showing the robot and beast mode, comparison shots next to*CY-Mini-02 Landmini (Legends Scale G1 Tantrum)*and pics of the combiner foot parts which can be used as a stand for*his &#187; Continue Reading.

