Takara Masterpiece MP-38 Convoy Supreme Commander Package And Asia Exclusive Bonus

Site sponsor Robotkingdom has shared pictures of*Takara Masterpiece MP-38 Convoy Supreme Commander Package And Asia Exclusive Bonus. We have our clear look at the box of this recolor of MP-32 Beast Convoy/Optimus Primal. The new deco is based on his apperance on the Japanese Beast Wars II animated movie (which is similar to the original toy colors). The front of the box shows 3 images: Robot mode, Robot mode with mask, and beast mode. This is the first Masterpiece figure to show three pictures on the front of the box.