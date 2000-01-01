Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Protoman Review: Transformers The Last Knight THE MOVIE Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:52 AM   #1
Protoman
Hot Rod/Rodimus Fanboy
Protoman's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal (Iacon)
Posts: 9,539
Protoman Review: Transformers The Last Knight THE MOVIE Review
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwlPncsb-ww
__________________
TFcon Staff Grand knowledge of all things Transformers
[{o}] Till all are One
Protoman on YOUTUBE - Proto Retro http://www.youtube.com/user/ProtoRetro
Follow Protoman on TWITTER - Protoman http://twitter.com/Protoman
Protoman is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMER-COSTCO BATTLE OPS BUMBLEBEE 4NZZ454 EXCLUSIVE LEADER CLASS BOYS TOY
Transformers
Transformers Platinum Edition G1 Trypticon, MISB. No Reserve, $0.99 start
Transformers
Transformers Platinum Edition G1 PREDAKING. MISB (in brown shipper box)
Transformers
Transformers x Playstation Optimus Prime (MISB) (Takara)
Transformers
Hasbro 1985 G1 Transformers Wheeljack Autobot Original 98% Complete
Transformers
Hasbro 1985 G1 Transformers Dinobot Slag Original 99% Complete
Transformers
Hasbro 1985 G1 Transformers Dinobot Snarl Original 110% Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.