Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,271

Transformers Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe B-127 & Dino Out In France



Courtesy of 2005 Board member*transform75*we can report our first world sighting of the*Transformers Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe in France. This wave consists of SS-70 B-127 (Cybertronian Bumblebee) and SS-71 Dino (Dark of the Moon). Both were found at*Joueclub in Paris, France. We hope this means these new figures would show up in other countries soon. Click on the bar to see the pictures plus some nice in-hand images of these new figures. Happy hunting!



The post







More... Courtesy of 2005 Board member*transform75*we can report our first world sighting of the*Transformers Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe in France. This wave consists of SS-70 B-127 (Cybertronian Bumblebee) and SS-71 Dino (Dark of the Moon). Both were found at*Joueclub in Paris, France. We hope this means these new figures would show up in other countries soon. Click on the bar to see the pictures plus some nice in-hand images of these new figures. Happy hunting!The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe B-127 & Dino Out In France appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca