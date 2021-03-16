Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe B-127 & Dino Out In France


Courtesy of 2005 Board member*transform75*we can report our first world sighting of the*Transformers Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe in France. This wave consists of SS-70 B-127 (Cybertronian Bumblebee) and SS-71 Dino (Dark of the Moon). Both were found at*Joueclub in Paris, France. We hope this means these new figures would show up in other countries soon. Click on the bar to see the pictures plus some nice in-hand images of these new figures. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe B-127 & Dino Out In France appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



