|
Transformers Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe B-127 & Dino Out In France
Courtesy of 2005 Board member*transform75*we can report our first world sighting of the*Transformers Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe in France. This wave consists of SS-70 B-127 (Cybertronian Bumblebee) and SS-71 Dino (Dark of the Moon). Both were found at*Joueclub in Paris, France. We hope this means these new figures would show up in other countries soon. Click on the bar to see the pictures plus some nice in-hand images of these new figures. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe B-127 & Dino Out In France
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca