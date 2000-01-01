Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:50 AM
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,945
Transformers Siege Astrotrain Released in Canada
Thanks to Matrix Holder Prime for letting us know that Siege Astrotrain has been released in Canada.

Astrotrain was sighted at a Toys”R”Us in Ontario.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: F91153B3-0303-4080-8BD9-659E229ECAB9.jpg Views: 0 Size: 17.1 KB ID: 45301  
Last edited by Robimus; Today at 03:55 AM.
astrotrain, siege

