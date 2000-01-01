Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 7,945

Transformers Siege Astrotrain Released in Canada Siege Astrotrain has been released in Canada.



Astrotrain was sighted at a Toys”R”Us in Ontario.



Astrotrain was sighted at a Toys"R"Us in Ontario.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum





