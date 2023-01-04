Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
First Look At Transformers Authentics Core Class Optimus Primal


Coming to us via*CL Hobby Facebook we have our first loot at a new*Transformers Authentics Core Class Optimus Primal. Found in Taiwan retail, this is a completely new Optimus Primal mold in a scale similar to the core class toys. It’s sculpted after his original Beast Wars cartoon design and includes 2 guns which can be held in his hands or mounted on his shoulders and he transforms into a gorilla. He comes packaged in a small box with a style and art similar to the Authentics Titan Changer Optimus Primal*but the design, complexity and scale of this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post First Look At Transformers Authentics Core Class Optimus Primal appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



evenstaves
Re: First Look At Transformers Authentics Core Class Optimus Primal
dose hollow forearms

...I'll maybe pick one up tho, I'm a sucker for BW
