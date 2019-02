Jada Toys New Die-Cast Transformers Products: G1 Jazz & Tracks, Dark Of The Moon, Sid

Courtesy of friend site Toyark.com we have some images of the Jada Toys display at the recent Toy Fair where we some new upcoming products were announced. Several of their non-transformable die-cast Transformers cars were shown (like G1 Optimus Prime and Transformers 2007 Optimus Prime in different scales), but there were some announcements that we are will catch your attention. First of all, a banner announced fully licensed 1:24 and 1:32 scale G1 Jazz and G1 Tracks. Both will include a collectible coin. Only placeholder images at the moment, but we are they will be great additions to any