|
|
Today, 09:37 AM
|
#1
|
Location: Oakville Canada
|
Iron Factory Ghost Starscream Limbs
If you buy Iron Factory Skywarp and/or Thundercracker, and you dont need the clear limbs to form Ghost starscream, pls shoot me a pm
Thanks
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:09 AM.