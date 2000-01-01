Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Iron Factory Ghost Starscream Limbs
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:37 AM   #1
zfarsh
Beasty
zfarsh's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2013
Location: Oakville Canada
Posts: 377
Iron Factory Ghost Starscream Limbs
If you buy Iron Factory Skywarp and/or Thundercracker, and you dont need the clear limbs to form Ghost starscream, pls shoot me a pm

Thanks
zfarsh is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Combiner Wars CW Constructicons Devastator
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS MASTERPIECE MP-9 RODIMUS CONVOY (RODIMUS PRIME) LOOSE!!!
Transformers
TFcon 2017 Toronto Exclusive Terraeris Rally Perfection Series PS-06R SOLD OUT
Transformers
Transformers Movie TFTM Leader Class Green Brawl
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Jetfire and Optimus Prime Leader Class
Transformers
Transformers Hunt for the Decepticons Human Alliance Jazz - Authentic - SEALED
Transformers
Transformers MMC Reformatted Calidus Asterisk TFcon 2017 Exclusive SEALED
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:09 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.