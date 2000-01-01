Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:21 AM
TRUCKvsGUN
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 723
Me + U BOGO 50% on Omega Supreme in T.O.
Toys R Us is having a BOGO 50% off sale on all Transformers today and tomorrow only, so I'm looking for someone to go halfway with me on a pair of Omega Supremes.
Again, today and tomorrow only, and in Toronto.
__________________
My Buying/Selling/Trading Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62426
My Feedback Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60284
Contact me if you have for sale:
Transformers: The Ultimate Pop-Up Universe Book
Botcon 2006 Dawn of Futures Past Boxed Set
MP-01 Matrix
POTP Onyx Prime
