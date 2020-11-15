|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up November Week 02
It’s time for a new international sightings report courtesy of all 2005 Board members around the world. Earthrise toys are hitting shelves in Europe and Oceania. The latest Studio Series Waves were found in Russia and Mexico. Talking about Mexico, the elusive Centurion Drone was spotted at retail. Singapore fans found more Cyberverse and Netflix War For Cybertron toys. Earthrise Deluxe Sunstreaker In Germany
*2005 Board member*Chalwack spotted Sunstreaker at*Rossmans in*Kesselbach-Hundstetten. He was the only Wave 3 Deluxe seen so far, so it could be a solid case. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/hungary-transformers-sightings.87193/page-3#post-18504733">Earthrise Wave 1 Voyager And Wave 2 Deluxe In Hungary* » Continue Reading.
