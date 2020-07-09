|
Transformers Buzzworthy Evergreen Warrior Multipack In-package
The Transformers Cyberverse will be continuing on a brand new animated adventure this November on Netflix
. If you’ve never seen the show before, you can catch up on the first two seasons on Netflix in the US currently. If you’re yet to become a fan of the show and the toys, give this article
by our very own Sol Fury a read. This 4-pack was initially revealed to us via listing back in February
but has now been fully revealed
. This Target exclusive Buzzworthy Bumblebee 4-pack of warriors includes Optimus, Bumblebee, Megatron and Starscream is a » Continue Reading.
