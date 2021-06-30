Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Kingdom Red Alert In-Hand and Comparison Photos


Thanks to 2005 Board member Banshee for sharing with us some in-hand pictures of the recently released (in Canada!) Kingdom Red Alert. These pics give us some nice shots of the robot and vehicle modes but also gives us a look comparing Kingdom Red Alert to Siege Red Alert. Additionally, there are comparison pics in vehicle modes along with Generations Cordon. Kingdom Red Alert is an EB Games exclusive in Canada and is an upcoming release for the US as a Walgreen exclusive, expected in August. Check out the pics after the jump.

The post Kingdom Red Alert In-Hand and Comparison Photos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



