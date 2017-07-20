|
2017 Boy Scout Jamboree Transformers Patches
2005 Boards Member*pjn5311 is sharing with us a good pic of*2017 Boy Scout Jamboree Transformers Patches. The patches are G1 inspired and are quite nice. Six key characters are highlighted. Optimus Prime Megatron Grimlock Starscream Bumblebee Soundwave You can checkout the image, after the jump.
