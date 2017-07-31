|
TFNation Announces Exclusive Figure: Maas Toys Rune (Cybertronian Glyph)
Via TFNation Blog
*we have the first pictures of their*Exclusive Figure: Maas Toys Rune*(Cybertronian Glyph). Here’s a brief description of the product: The TFNation crew is thrilled to welcome our first ever exclusive toy in the form of MAAS TOYS CT00TFN, a Cybertronian-styled imagining of G1 Glyph, better known to her new friends as RUNE! RUNE stands 4.7″/12CM in bot mode and features twenty-eight points of articulation and comes housed in awesome artwork by our own Ed Pirrie. An exclusive figure is something we have long considered at TFNation and we are very grateful to the team at MAAS TOYS » Continue Reading.
