Perfect Effect ?Perfect Beast? Transmetal 2 Megatron Homage Announced
Perfect Effect have updated their Facebook page
announcing the next figure they’re planning to release. Marked as “planning now” in the image, their next project will be a homage to Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Megatron. This should make an excellent companion piece to their recently released Beast Gorira aka Optimal Optimus. – *The raging, fire-breathing dragon mode of Beast Wars Megatron which houses the spark of Generation 1 Megatron will be getting the Perfect Effect treatment. No release date or price is specified, but the announcement image gives us a decent idea what to expect. You can check out » Continue Reading.
