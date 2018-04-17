|
Transformers: Power OF The Primes Nemesis Prime Full Packaging And Extra Images
Thanks to TFCN Group on Facebook
, we have our first look a the front packaging and possible stock images of the upcoming Power Of The Primes Nemesis Prime in all his modes. This nice*repaint and remold of POTP Evolution Optimus Prime was revealed previously via a*Russian Transformers page.
* We finally have pictures not only of his robot mode, but the alt mode, accessories and the respective repaint of the inner Orion Pax. The figure includes 2 swords and 2 big cannons that can be attached to the arms, similar to the good-old Armada Optimus Prime. All weapons can » Continue Reading.
