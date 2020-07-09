Collect all four issues of the Transformers x Back To The Future miniseries, whose debut is scheduled for October
release, in trade paperback form by securing your Amazon pre-order here
before its April 20, 2021 due date. Replay the creative team’s recent Comic-Con@Home
panel, then sound off on the 2005 boards! (W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Juan Samu (CA) Phil Murphy (CA) Dan Schoening (Colorist) David Garcia Cruz Marty McFly has just returned from the adventure of a lifetime to a new, better Hill Valley–everything’s looking up for him! That is, until Marty and his friend Doc Brown’s » Continue Reading.
