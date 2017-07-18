|
Transformers: The Last Knight Dynacraft Drivable Bumblebee Car
Thanks to 2005 Boards user*spartan 3764 we have pictures for another piece of The Last Knight merchadising. This time it is a*Dynacraft Drivable Bumblebee Car. This product is described as a 6V Bumblebee Speed Coupe with a max speed of 2.5 MPH and suggested for 3 to 5 years old kids. It features colors and deco to resemble our favorite yellow Transformer. The car was found at*a Walmart in Tennessee*for a $99. You can click on the bar to see the pictures and the sound off your impressions at the 2005 Boards!
