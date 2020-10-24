Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,602

Transformers Studio Series SS 86-01 Jazz In-Hand Images



Via*TonTon*Review on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS 86-01 Jazz. This is one of the most expected figures in the new Studio Series 86 line. This new mold bring a correct cartoon accurate robot mode, featuring no door/wings in the back and a great head sculpt. Car mode is highly inspired by the original*Porsche 935 Turbo but with some small changes like extra details over the car and a 14 number on each door. This figure shows a simple but fun transformation with an acceptable backpack. As we can see from the images, it





