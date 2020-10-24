Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series SS 86-01 Jazz In-Hand Images


Via TonTon Review on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS 86-01 Jazz. This is one of the most expected figures in the new Studio Series 86 line. This new mold bring a correct cartoon accurate robot mode, featuring no door/wings in the back and a great head sculpt. Car mode is highly inspired by the original Porsche 935 Turbo but with some small changes like extra details over the car and a 14 number on each door. This figure shows a simple but fun transformation with an acceptable backpack.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS 86-01 Jazz In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Crobot91
Re: Transformers Studio Series SS 86-01 Jazz In-Hand Images
Very nice; looks like he will scale well with Prowl and Sideswipe.
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Re: Transformers Studio Series SS 86-01 Jazz In-Hand Images
That's one hell of a backpack. I don't remember him having that in the movie. Makes me really wish that I was able to find a Generations Jazz back in the day.
