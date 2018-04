GotBot Alternator Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 922

POTP Rippersnapper with custom paint apps

https://youtu.be/NzyzgoIlhMg Power of the Primes Rippersnapper is, arguably, one of the best mainline combiner figures that has come along. Yes, he might be simple and in essence turn into a land-fish, but he works excellent in all modes and looks great, I added a few key custom paint applications to bring the robot mode closer inline with the G1 animation model.