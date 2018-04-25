Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Power Of The Primes Leader Class Evolution Optimal Optimus New Stock Photos
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,157
Power Of The Primes Leader Class Evolution Optimal Optimus New Stock Photos


Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore, we have some great new stock photos of the*Power Of The Primes Leader Class Evolution Optimal Optimus. The new images surfaced via*Amazon US*and*Forbidden Planet. The new stock images let us see the packaging, card, Optimal Optimus robot mode, the inner Optimus Primal robot, the evolution armor, the gorilla mode and the surfing-space-gorilla special mode for your viewing pleasure. This is sure a toy that brings back the spirit of the great boss-monkey. You can check out the mirrored images after the jump and then chime in your impressions &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Power Of The Primes Leader Class Evolution Optimal Optimus New Stock Photos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
2 G1 Transformers headmasters ?FANGRY & HORRI-BULL? figures lot
Transformers
Transformers iGear ?PP05P WEAPONS SPECIALIST? Ironhide 3rd party lot G1 i gear
Transformers
Transformers Kit FF01 King of Fire for Masterpiece Grimlock 100% Complete FF-01
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MMC Ocular Max Remix Buzzard & Volture Cassettes
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:03 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.