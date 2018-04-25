|
Power Of The Primes Leader Class Evolution Optimal Optimus New Stock Photos
Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore, we have some great new stock photos of the*Power Of The Primes Leader Class Evolution Optimal Optimus. The new images surfaced via*Amazon US
*and*Forbidden Planet
. The new stock images let us see the packaging, card, Optimal Optimus robot mode, the inner Optimus Primal robot, the evolution armor, the gorilla mode and the surfing-space-gorilla special mode for your viewing pleasure. This is sure a toy that brings back the spirit of the great boss-monkey. You can check out the mirrored images after the jump and then chime in your impressions » Continue Reading.
