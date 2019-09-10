|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Issue #12 Cover B Linear By Andrew Griffith
Following the reveal of his cover for IDW’s Transformers #12,* Artist Andrew Griffith has uploaded, via his*Twitter
*and*Instagram
*accounts, the lineart of his new cover featuring fan-favorite fembot Nautica. Mark September 18, 2019 in your calendars for the release date of this issue. If you missed the colored version of this cover, you can see it here
. Click on the bar to see the new lineart image and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
