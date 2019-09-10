Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers (2019) Issue #12 Cover B Linear By Andrew Griffith


Following the reveal of his cover for IDW’s Transformers #12,* Artist Andrew Griffith has uploaded, via his*Twitter*and*Instagram*accounts, the lineart of his new cover featuring fan-favorite fembot Nautica. Mark September 18, 2019 in your calendars for the release date of this issue. If you missed the colored version of this cover, you can see it here. Click on the bar to see the new lineart image and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Issue #12 Cover B Linear By Andrew Griffith appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
