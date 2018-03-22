|
Takara Tomy Legends LG-65 Targetmaster Twin Twist & LG-66 Targetmaster Topspin In-Pac
1999.co.jp
*we have our first in-package images of*Takara Tomy Legends LG-65 Targetmaster Twin Twist & LG-66 Targetmaster Topspin. We have the final packaging of LG-65 Twin Twist
*which will include Targetmaster partner Spoil (new mold inspired by G1 Spoilsport) and final packaging of LG-66 Topspin
with Targetmaster Peaceman (retool and redeco of Legends Recoil). These figures are the Titans Return Hasbro molds with some extra and different paint applications. Another great rendition of the classic G1 Jumstarters for your collections. You can check out the images after the jump, and let us know your impressions at » Continue Reading.
