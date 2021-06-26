Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Fans Hobby MB-19 Doubledealer Prototype Images


Third Party company Fans Hobby, via their Facebook account, images of the prototype of their upcoming*MB-19 Doubledealer. This is Fans Hobby’s take on the double agent Transformer for the Masterpiece scale. This is still a pretty early mold to test the engineering and parts but it gives us a hint at the design of the robot, vehicle and bird mode. We have some comparison shots next to other Fans Hobby figures. It seems like a big figure. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! See the mirrored images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Fans Hobby MB-19 Doubledealer Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



