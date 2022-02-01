Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Prime mp, fp , botcon, classics movie 3rd party
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:26 PM   #1
ang3l3s
Armada
ang3l3s's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2010
Location: MONTREAL
Posts: 699
Prime mp, fp , botcon, classics movie 3rd party
Shipping to Canada and USA only. PayPal
All figures are mint and complete and are as seen in pics. If mib figure was used for display only!

Masterpiece mp-04s no 341 $800 misb

fansproject
shadow scyther sealed $300
City commander w ultra Magnus and shadow commander with nemesis prime $150 ch .
Bruticus with fp upgrade $250
Fp springer $75
Pe-11 $75 all authentic and used for display only.

Classics Mosc $25 ch unless stated otherwise
Wfc megatron $35
Blur Sideswipe wheeljack silverstreak smokescreen warpath tracks skullgrin ratchet Sunstreaker red alert junkheap wreck-gar
Moc $20 ch unless stated otherwise
Wfc Optimus prime $35
Wfc megatron $30
Wreck-gar
Kup with igear cigar upgrade &35
Wheeljack warpath blur scourge
hot rod (missing missile)
Perceptor Sunstreaker ironhide jazz tracks
Classics loose $15ch
Jetfire $35
Silver bolt $25
Ghost starscream ko (broken cockpit)
Sunstorm ko
Mirage
Translucent mirage ko
Prowl cyclonus
Windcharger $10
Arcee delicate warrior $35
Botcon sideburn $60
Punch/counterpunch CHMS ko $40 mib
Cliffjumper with devil horn upgrade $35
Art feather bumblebee mib $45
Sons of cyberton $50 mib
United decepticon set $100mib
United autobot set $125 misb

Inferno and grapple $25 mib
Hardhead with upgrade $75

Transformers prime
megatron mib $30 misb $35
Wheeljack loose $25

Leader class movie
sentinel prime & ironhide misb $65 ch megatron rotf $35 loose
jetfire$50 loose

movie dlx $20 mosc and power glide and hatchet $10 ch misb
Shockwave $15 mib
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: C1794057-DE09-4AC4-8BD9-5F6B43836D61.jpg Views: 0 Size: 18.2 KB ID: 52536   Click image for larger version Name: 1E606398-99E3-4FF3-A853-978FD69EF73E.jpg Views: 0 Size: 13.9 KB ID: 52537   Click image for larger version Name: 765A7284-7EAA-4887-8FB3-6553C9C27165.jpg Views: 0 Size: 14.0 KB ID: 52538   Click image for larger version Name: 5A524986-A086-47F2-9105-A4EB709EB6FD.jpg Views: 0 Size: 19.6 KB ID: 52539   Click image for larger version Name: F2ADADBD-F3AB-473A-BA1B-59BE236834BD.jpg Views: 0 Size: 14.7 KB ID: 52540  

Click image for larger version Name: BAC27A42-AC98-4C89-A81F-6C2F42CDC85A.jpg Views: 0 Size: 11.2 KB ID: 52541   Click image for larger version Name: DB3BAF83-7834-4C81-A112-B413020932DC.jpg Views: 0 Size: 7.7 KB ID: 52542   Click image for larger version Name: 4BDA508D-E33C-4E85-9D7B-375EB2AE7215.jpg Views: 0 Size: 11.9 KB ID: 52543   Click image for larger version Name: ECEBE408-DED7-4145-BFC3-BD9E16E0DD81.jpg Views: 0 Size: 15.2 KB ID: 52544   Click image for larger version Name: DF941FE4-A512-498C-BE16-A460F04BCD30.jpg Views: 0 Size: 12.0 KB ID: 52545  
ang3l3s is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:42 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.