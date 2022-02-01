ang3l3s Armada Join Date: Feb 2010 Location: MONTREAL Posts: 699

Prime mp, fp , botcon, classics movie 3rd party Shipping to Canada and USA only. PayPal

All figures are mint and complete and are as seen in pics. If mib figure was used for display only!



Masterpiece mp-04s no 341 $800 misb



fansproject

shadow scyther sealed $300

City commander w ultra Magnus and shadow commander with nemesis prime $150 ch .

Bruticus with fp upgrade $250

Fp springer $75

Pe-11 $75 all authentic and used for display only.



Classics Mosc $25 ch unless stated otherwise

Wfc megatron $35

Blur Sideswipe wheeljack silverstreak smokescreen warpath tracks skullgrin ratchet Sunstreaker red alert junkheap wreck-gar

Moc $20 ch unless stated otherwise

Wfc Optimus prime $35

Wfc megatron $30

Wreck-gar

Kup with igear cigar upgrade &35

Wheeljack warpath blur scourge

hot rod (missing missile)

Perceptor Sunstreaker ironhide jazz tracks

Classics loose $15ch

Jetfire $35

Silver bolt $25

Ghost starscream ko (broken cockpit)

Sunstorm ko

Mirage

Translucent mirage ko

Prowl cyclonus

Windcharger $10

Arcee delicate warrior $35

Botcon sideburn $60

Punch/counterpunch CHMS ko $40 mib

Cliffjumper with devil horn upgrade $35

Art feather bumblebee mib $45

Sons of cyberton $50 mib

United decepticon set $100mib

United autobot set $125 misb



Inferno and grapple $25 mib

Hardhead with upgrade $75



Transformers prime

megatron mib $30 misb $35

Wheeljack loose $25



Leader class movie

sentinel prime & ironhide misb $65 ch megatron rotf $35 loose

jetfire$50 loose



movie dlx $20 mosc and power glide and hatchet $10 ch misb

Shockwave $15 mib Attached Thumbnails













STUFF FOR SALE:

FEEDBACK:

