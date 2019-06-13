|
Official Transformers War For Cybertron Fan Vote For 2020 Is Live Now ? 48 Hours To C
The official Transformers Facebook account
*has revealed the four characters that will be part of the new*Transformers War For Cybertron Fan Vote For 2020. Choose between; Gnaw, Runamok (Runamuck), Needlenose and Sharpnel (getting back his classic G1 name after being renamed as Skrapnel in the Generations line). Cast your vote HERE
*with a comment with just the name of your favorite character.*Limit one vote per user and one character name per vote. The chosen one will have a*War for Cybertron figure in 2020 Don’t forget that we you only have 48 hours to cast your vote. Share your expectations on » Continue Reading.
