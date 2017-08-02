|
Transformers: The Last Knight Ancient Knight Concept Art By Furio Tedeschi
Artist Furio Tedeschi has shared another*Transformers: The Last Knight Ancient Knight Concept Art via his Instagram account
. Furio Tedeschi had already shared a Guardian Knight*
*and a Red Knight
*before, and this new concept art looks *as impressive as the previous ones, and let us see elements that were changed on the final desgins we saw on TLK. You can check the artafter the jump and join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.          
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Ancient Knight Concept Art By Furio Tedeschi
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
