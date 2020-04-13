Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Courtesy of friend site and sponsor Dorkside Toys*we have new stock images of the latest installment in the*Transformers Movie Masterpiece line:*Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream. We have a look at the front and back of the packaging as well as new shots of the robot mode, accessories and alt mode. Remember that*MPM-10 Starscream will be sold as a Target exclusive*in the US market. Check out the new stock images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!

