Transformers Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream New Stock Images

Courtesy of friend site and sponsor Dorkside Toys *we have new stock images of the latest installment in the*Transformers Movie Masterpiece line:*Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream. We have a look at the front and back of the packaging as well as new shots of the robot mode, accessories and alt mode. Remember that* MPM-10 Starscream will be sold as a Target exclusive *in the US market. Check out the new stock images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM