More... Courtesy of concept artist*Nicolaas Frankefort, via his Artstation account , we can share great piece of*Transformers Cyberverse Props & Vehicles Concept Art*for your viewing pleasure. We have an amazing collection of Transformers Cyberverse Season 1 weapons, vehicle modes of the characters, turnaround sketches of Maccadam and Alpha Trion, Prowl and early ideas of the Autobot shuttles. A great view of the creative process of the latest Transformers cartoon. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Cyberverse Props & Vehicles Concept Art By Nicolaas Frankefort appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





