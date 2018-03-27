Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,977
Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Transformers LG-EX Grand Maximus Packaging


Via friend site and sponsor Robotkingdom on Facebook*we have our first images of the packaging of the*Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Transformers LG-EX Grand Maximus. This is a very nice repaint of Legends Fortress Maximus, as a homage of Grand Maximus from the Japanese exclusive cartoon Transformers Masterforce. While the original 2000 pre-orders needed to get this toy into production were accomplished, the goal of 3000 pre-orders*to unlock the bonus Prime Master Pretender suit were not reached. The front of the packaging features a great art reminiscent of the original G1 Japanese box. The back features a picture of the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Transformers LG-EX Grand Maximus Packaging appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
