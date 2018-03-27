|
Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Transformers LG-EX Grand Maximus Packaging
Via friend site and sponsor Robotkingdom on Facebook
*we have our first images of the packaging of the*Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Transformers LG-EX Grand Maximus. This is a very nice repaint of Legends Fortress Maximus, as a homage of Grand Maximus from the Japanese exclusive cartoon Transformers Masterforce. While the original 2000 pre-orders needed to get this toy into production were accomplished, the goal of 3000 pre-orders*to unlock the bonus Prime Master Pretender suit were not reached. The front of the packaging features a great art reminiscent of the original G1 Japanese box. The back features a picture of the » Continue Reading.
