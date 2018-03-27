|
Confirmed ? IDW?s Transformers To End. New Universe Reboot to Start in September
It’s been a high point of speculation over the last few months but we can now confirm that IDW’s current iteration of the Transformers is coming to an end. More Than Meets The Eye/Lost Light writer James Roberts has confirmed it via his Twitter account
. In his tweet he confirms that “the current IDW G1 continuity will end (spectacularly) with Unicron #6, OP #25 and LL #25, all in September. All three are biweekly over summer. We’ve had time to plan for the end, so it’s a proper, un-rushed wrap up. Beyond Sept? New IDW TF comics, new continuity.” » Continue Reading.
