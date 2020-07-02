|
Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt Production Sample Images
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
have just uploaded production sample images of the highly expected*Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt. The images gives a clear look at the details in robot and vehicle mode, but there’s a very interesting detail we have noticed. The windshield in Delorean mode is now translucent black plastic, different from the totally clear windshield seen in the first stock images
. We are sure many fans would be very pleased with the result. Gigawatt was originally release as a Walmart exclusive special numbered edition in July, and there will be a » Continue Reading.
