Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt Production Sample Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,441
Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt Production Sample Images


The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have just uploaded production sample images of the highly expected*Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt. The images gives a clear look at the details in robot and vehicle mode, but there’s a very interesting detail we have noticed. The windshield in Delorean mode is now translucent black plastic, different from the totally clear windshield seen in the first stock images. We are sure many fans would be very pleased with the result. Gigawatt was originally release as a Walmart exclusive special numbered edition in July, and there will be a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt Production Sample Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Micromasters Base Groundshaker MIB Accessories, Instructions Box
Transformers
VINTAGE G1 TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME TOOTHBRUSH PUZZLE BUGER KING STARSCREAM
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime Megatron ZAK! cup RARE!
Transformers
Transformers Universe Sunstreaker Octane / Tankor Generations Classics Figures
Transformers
Transformers Universe Perceptor Wheeljack Figures Generations Classics Autobots
Transformers
Original G1 Transformer Hoist In Box 1985 Hasbro Ex Condition Nice!
Transformers
5 Transformers from Canada for g scale, ho and n scale for repair
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:42 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.