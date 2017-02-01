Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page MMC Reformatted Calidus (Hot Rod) New Colored Pictures
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,949
MMC Reformatted Calidus (Hot Rod) New Colored Pictures



Thanks to 2005 boards*LazyAza, we have new clear colored pictures of MMC Reformatted Calidus inspired by Hot Rod/Rodimus representation in IDW comics. We can see a full shot of the color scheme in both robot and alt mode. Calidus’ pre-orders are showing up in our sponsors, so you may check them now. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store, TFSource, Robot Kingdom, Captured Prey, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime, ToyDojo, Ages Three &#38; Up,
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers GCreation Shuraking
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Starscream mp-11 KBB version Mp11
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Bumblebee Battle Ops Limited Metallic Costco Exclusive
Transformers
Planet X Dinobots Transformers PX-03 Neptune Sludge
Transformers
Planet X Dinobots Transformers PX-06 Vulcan Grimlock
Transformers
Fansproject Transformers Lost Exo Realm LER-01 Dinobots Columpio Drepan Grimlock
Transformers
KFC Transformers Doubledeck Twincast blaster Eavi Metal Blue
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:43 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.