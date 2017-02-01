|
Today, 11:40 AM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
MMC Reformatted Calidus (Hot Rod) New Colored Pictures
Thanks to 2005 boards*LazyAza, we have new clear colored pictures of MMC Reformatted Calidus inspired by Hot Rod/Rodimus representation in IDW comics. We can see a full shot of the color scheme in both robot and alt mode. Calidus’ pre-orders are showing up in our sponsors, so you may check them now. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
, TFSource
, Robot Kingdom
, Captured Prey
, Hobby Link Japan
, The Chosen Prime
, ToyDojo
, Ages Three & Up
,
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
|
|