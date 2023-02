Printimus Prime 3D Mini-Con Join Date: Feb 2023 Location: NB, Canada Posts: 1

FIVE FACES OF DOOM



I recently got into the world of 3D printing and one of my first projects in the Transformers world was to print and hand paint a Quintesson Judge.



So after a couple days of print time, and a "few" hours of paint time, here is my final result...Let me know whatcha think..



*for some reason I cant get my pics to rotate the right way, sorry* Attached Thumbnails