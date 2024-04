GotBot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 2,546

Top 10 Best Transformers Updates Over the Originals

https://youtu.be/95LVlmH7V4I This fan-requested topic was fun but hard to word, the results are in for the best, most successful updated releases over originals. For example, the most successful update to Ironhide, or Prowl, or Armada Hot Shot. There were some wild debates along the way but what an intriguing topic it was.