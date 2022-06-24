Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4 Pack In Package Images


Thanks to In Demand Toys on Facebook we have our first in-package look at the new*Transformers Legacy Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4 Pack. This multi pack have been rumored for a while in our forums and we had seen images of some of the figures. The figures come in a new closed box (different from the previous Buzzworthy Bumblebee Worlds Collide packaging). Read on for the official names included: Autobot Goldbug – Netflix VW Bumblebee with a new head Ransack – Redeco and retool of Legacy Kickback Skywasp – Waspinator redeco Predacon Scorponok – BW toy deco Kingdom Scorponok &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4 Pack In Package Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 07:32 AM
DanicusTF(cdn)
Robot in Disguise
Re: Transformers Legacy Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4 Pack In Package Imag
Goldbug and Scorponok look great, but I’d have no use for the other two.
