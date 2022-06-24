Thanks to In Demand Toys on Facebook we have our first in-package look at the new*Transformers Legacy Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4 Pack. This multi pack have been rumored for a while in our forums and we had seen images of some of the figures. The figures come in a new closed box (different from the previous Buzzworthy Bumblebee Worlds Collide packaging). Read on for the official names included: Autobot Goldbug – Netflix VW Bumblebee with a new head Ransack – Redeco and retool of Legacy Kickback Skywasp – Waspinator redeco Predacon Scorponok – BW toy deco Kingdom Scorponok » Continue Reading.