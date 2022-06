Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,477

IDW?s Transformers Comics Solicitations: September 2022



Transformers comics titles remaining in IDW's run and listed in the PREVIEWSworld September catalog include: Best of Arcee One Shot, Best of Bumblebee One Shot, Best of Starscream One Shot, Transformers The IDW Collection Phase Three Volume 3 , Last Bot Standing TP (due in October) and Shattered Glass II issue #2

