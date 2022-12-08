Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Classic Heroes Team (Rescue Bots) Starscream Revealed


We have a new Transformers Classic Heroes Team reveal thanks to our very own Jtprime17. We have our first stock images of the new*Transformers Classic Heroes Team (Rescue Bots) Starscream toy. This figure seems to share engineering with the*Rescan VTOL Bumblebee figure from 2017, but it’s molded as a cute and chubby G1 Starscream (he even got a smirk!) that can transform into a not less cute plane. We have images of the packaging as well as each mode. See the images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

