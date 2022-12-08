Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,326

Transformers Classic Heroes Team (Rescue Bots) Starscream Revealed



We have a new Transformers Classic Heroes Team reveal thanks to our very own Jtprime17. We have our first stock images of the new*Transformers Classic Heroes Team (Rescue Bots) Starscream toy. This figure seems to share engineering with the*Rescan VTOL Bumblebee figure from 2017, but it’s molded as a cute and chubby G1 Starscream (he even got a smirk!) that can transform into a not less cute plane. We have images of the packaging as well as each mode. See the images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... We have a new Transformers Classic Heroes Team reveal thanks to our very own Jtprime17. We have our first stock images of the new*Transformers Classic Heroes Team (Rescue Bots) Starscream toy. This figure seems to share engineering with the*Rescan VTOL Bumblebee figure from 2017, but it’s molded as a cute and chubby G1 Starscream (he even got a smirk!) that can transform into a not less cute plane. We have images of the packaging as well as each mode. See the images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Classic Heroes Team (Rescue Bots) Starscream Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________