The last days of January seem to be more active with new Transformers sightings around the glove. EarthSpark toys finally hit Australian stores, new Legacy toys in Chile, EarthSpark and Buzzworthy Bumblebee figures in Germany. the latest Legacy toys in Ireland and the new Legacy core figure in Singapore. EarthSpark Wave 1 Deluxe, 1-Step Changers & Spin Changers In Australia
*?*2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz is giving us the heads up that*EarthSpark Deluxe Bumblebee and Megatron, 1-Step Changers Bumblebee and Optimus and the big Spin Changers Optimus Prime & Robbie Malto have showed up at*a Target store in Brisbane. Also,*Toyworld stores have » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? January 2023 Week 4
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...