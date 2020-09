Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,394

More... Artist*Ken Christiansen, via his* Facebook account , treated us with his*Earthrise Sky Lynx Concept Art. Ken has worked with Hasbro designing several toys for different lines, and he has shared images of the early idea of Earthrise Sky Lynx and each of their components and his base mode. As we can see, the general idea was brought into the final product with some changes. An interesting view at the development of this figure. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Earthrise Sky Lynx Concept Art By Ken Christiansen appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





