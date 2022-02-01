canprime Nexus Maximus Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 2,071

FS: SS Devastator complete set of 9 (MISB) $300 Hey all.





I have a complete set of Studio Series Constructicons that make up movie Devastator. This is all 9 retail releases (not the boxset). They are all MISB, never opened. Since they were all purchased at retail they have the usual retail shelf wear. Check out the pictures. Here is the list of who is included just in case:





SS37 Rampage

SS41 Scrap Metal

SS42 Long Haul

SS47 Hightower

SS53 Mixmaster

SS55 Scavenger

SS60 Scrapper

SS66 Overload

SS67 Skipjack







$300CDN plus shipping from Ottawa. If you are local to Ottawa you can do a pick up if you prefer. I am located in Barrhaven.





Payment preferences (in order of most preferred to least):





Cash (duh)

E-Transfer

Paypal (Friends and Family)

Paypal (Goods & Services) *ADD 4% for fees*





I have feedback here and on cybertron.ca, and I have sold on Ebay under the name scifreak, although I haven't sold on Ebay since they switched how they process payments. Still I had 100% feedback there as well.




