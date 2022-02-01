Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:59 PM   #1
canprime
Nexus Maximus
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 2,071
FS: SS Devastator complete set of 9 (MISB) $300
Hey all.


I have a complete set of Studio Series Constructicons that make up movie Devastator. This is all 9 retail releases (not the boxset). They are all MISB, never opened. Since they were all purchased at retail they have the usual retail shelf wear. Check out the pictures. Here is the list of who is included just in case:


SS37 Rampage
SS41 Scrap Metal
SS42 Long Haul
SS47 Hightower
SS53 Mixmaster
SS55 Scavenger
SS60 Scrapper
SS66 Overload
SS67 Skipjack



$300CDN plus shipping from Ottawa. If you are local to Ottawa you can do a pick up if you prefer. I am located in Barrhaven.


Payment preferences (in order of most preferred to least):


Cash (duh)
E-Transfer
Paypal (Friends and Family)
Paypal (Goods & Services) *ADD 4% for fees*


I have feedback here and on cybertron.ca, and I have sold on Ebay under the name scifreak, although I haven't sold on Ebay since they switched how they process payments. Still I had 100% feedback there as well.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: deva (7).jpg Views: 5 Size: 99.1 KB ID: 51943   Click image for larger version Name: deva (9).jpg Views: 3 Size: 97.4 KB ID: 51944   Click image for larger version Name: deva (10).jpg Views: 3 Size: 96.2 KB ID: 51945   Click image for larger version Name: deva (12).jpg Views: 3 Size: 99.6 KB ID: 51946   Click image for larger version Name: deva (13).jpg Views: 2 Size: 98.7 KB ID: 51947  
