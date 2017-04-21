Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Alec Willows the voice of Beast Wars Tarantulas to attend TFcon Toronto 2017
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,397
Alec Willows the voice of Beast Wars Tarantulas to attend TFcon Toronto 2017


TFcon is proud to announce that Alec Willows will be a guest at the 2017 convention in Toronto. Known to Transformers fans as the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Mr. Willows will be appearing all weekend meeting with attendees. TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists ALEX &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Alec Willows the voice of Beast Wars Tarantulas to attend TFcon Toronto 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Galaxy Force Galvatron Unicron Menasor Sound Blaster Lot
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus Cerebros Only
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Optimus Ironhide Ratchet Jazz Bumblebee Best
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Blackout Barricade Starscream Brawl Scorponok
Transformers
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:04 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.