TFcon is proud to announce that Alec Willows will be a guest at the 2017 convention in Toronto. Known to Transformers fans as the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Mr. Willows will be appearing all weekend meeting with attendees. TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists ALEX » Continue Reading.
